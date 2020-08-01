  • Download mobile app
01 Aug 2020, Edition - 1845, Saturday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil, wife and son-in-law test positive for Covid-19
  • PM Narendra odi condoles the death of Rajya Sabha MP #AmarSingh
  • In fast-changing world, India will have to swiftly change to play an effective role: PM Modi
Travel

Coimbatore

Tea Board fixes Rs.20.99 as rate per kg for August

Covai Post Network

August 1, 2020

Udhagamandalam. The Executive Director,Tea Board, Dr. M.Balaji has in a press note issued at Coonoor on Saturday said that the average green leaf price for the district for August 2020 will be Rupess 20.99 per kilogram.

This was based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas of Bought Leaf Factories during July 2020.

Dr.Balaji added that all the bought leaf factories in the Nilgiris have been instructed to adhere to the average green leaf price,while buying green leaf from farmers.

All the officials concerned have been instructed to ensure that none of the Bought Leaf Factories in their jurisdiction,pay less than what has been stipulated.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿