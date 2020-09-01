  • Download mobile app
01 Sep 2020
Coimbatore

Tea Board fixes Rs.27.06 as rate per kg for September

Covai Post Network

September 1, 2020

Udhagamandalam. The Executive Director,Tea Board, Dr. M.Balaji has in a press note issued at Coonoor on Tuesday said that the average green leaf price for the district for September 2020 will be Rupess 27.06 per kilogram.

This was based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas of Bought Leaf Factories during August 2020.

Dr.Balaji added that all the bought leaf factories in the Nilgiris have been instructed to adhere to the average green leaf price,while buying green leaf from farmers.

All the officials concerned have been instructed to ensure that none of the Bought Leaf Factories in their jurisdiction,pay less than what has been stipulated for September.

