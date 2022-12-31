Tea price  for Dec 22

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: The District Average Green Leaf Price for the month of December 2022 has been fixed as Rs.17.76 per kilogram.

Stating this in a press note issued at Coonoor on Saturday,the Executive Director,Tea Board (South) Dr.M.Muthukumar said that it was based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from Bought Leaf factories during December 2022.

All the Bought Leaf factories in the Nilgiris have been instructed to strictly adhere to the average green Leaf price,while settling the payment for the green Leaf brought by the suppliers.

All the feld officials concerned of the Tea Board,South have been instructed to ensure that no BLF in their jurisdiction pays less for the month of December 2022, Dr.Muthukumar added.