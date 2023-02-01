  • Download mobile app
02 Feb 2023, Edition - 2760, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C54 carrying observation satellite and 8 nano-satellites
  • BJP president Nadda releases manifesto for Gujarat assembly polls; Key promises
  • Security forces kill four Maoist militants in encounter in Chhattisgarh
Travel

Coimbatore

Tea price  for January

Radhakrishnan D

February 1, 2023

Share

The District Average Green Leaf Price for the month of January 2023 has been fixed as Rs.18.58 per kilogram.

Stating this in a press note issued at Coonoor on  Wednesday he Executive Director,Tea Board (South) Dr.M.Muthukumar said that it was based on the consolidated  auction sale average of CTC teas from Bought Leaf  factories during  January 2023.

All the Bought Leaf factories in the Nilgiris have been instructed to strictly adhere to the average green Leaf price,while settling  the payment for the green Leaf brought by the suppliers.

All the feld officials concerned of the Tea Board,South have been instructed to ensure that no BLF in their jurisdiction pays less for the month of  January 2023, Dr.Muthukumar added.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿