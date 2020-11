Tea price for November

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: Dr.M.Balaji,Executive Director,Tea Board,South has in a press note issued at Coonoor on Monday stated that the District Average Green Leaf price for the month of November 2020 will be Rs.23.92.

It was based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from Bought Leaf Tea Factories during October 2020.

All the Bought Leaf Tea Factories in the Nilgiris district have been asked to adhere to the price announced.

All the officers concerned of the Tea Board have been instructed to ensure that all the factories go by the fixed price and not pay anything lower.