28 Jun 2018, Edition - 1080, Thursday

Coimbatore

TEA thanks CM

Covai Post Network

June 28, 2018

COIMBATORE: Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA) on Thursday thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for including Tirupur Knitwear sector related issues in the representation sent to the Union Commerce Minister.

In the representation. Palaniswami has requested the Minister for his personal intervention to address the issues to protect the textile industry and also have a level playing field, TEA President Raja Shanmugham said in release.

“We hope the issue would get addressed and pave way for the development of Tirupur knitwear export sector and also increase employment. The continuous support and encouragement given to the industry from the Government of Tamil Nadu headed by yourselves will certainly uplift the industrialization in our State and contribute more for the TN economy,” the letter, thanking the Chief Minister, said.

