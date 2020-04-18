Teenage girl cut into half after falling into vegetable washing machine near Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Ooty : In a gruesome incident, an 18-year old girl was cut into half, after she was caught in a carrot washing machine near here Saturday.

According to police, Nandhini was washing carrots in the machine in a shed in Kethi Palada, some 15 kms from here and suddenly her dupatta caught in the machine.

By the force of the machine, she was pulled into the machine and thrown outside ,with head and torso falling separately, they said.

On information police reached to the spot and sent the body to the Government Hospital for postmortem and further investigations on, they said.