Teenager arrested under POCSO for sexual assault on minor girl

Coimbatore : A teenager was arrested under POCSO Wednesday for sexually assaulting a minor girl in the neighbourhood at Peelamedu in the city.

Based on the complaints by the parents of the girl to the All Women’s Police Station that the 17-year old boy had taken their daughter, a ninth

standard student, to a bushy area and sexually assaulted two days ago, a case under POCSO was registered against him, police said.

Police arrested the boy and considering the age lodged him, a polytechnic student, at the Juvenile School, they said.