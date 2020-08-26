  • Download mobile app
26 Aug 2020, Edition - 1870, Wednesday
Teenager arrested under POCSO for sexual assault on minor girl

Covai Post Network

August 26, 2020

Coimbatore : A teenager was arrested under POCSO Wednesday for sexually assaulting a minor girl in the neighbourhood at Peelamedu in the city.

Based on the complaints by the parents of the girl to the All Women’s Police Station that the 17-year old boy had taken their daughter, a ninth
standard student, to a bushy area  and sexually assaulted two days ago, a case under POCSO was registered against him, police said.

Police arrested the boy and considering the age lodged him, a polytechnic student, at the Juvenile School, they said. 

