Ten-day training camp for NCC cadets ends

More than 160 NCC cadets from various schools and colleges, attended the 10-day Salem CATC cum Pre-ICG training camp in the city.

Conducted by 11 (TN) Signals company NCC at KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology, students from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem and Krishnagiri districts attended the camp that was conducted between October 7 and 16.

The cadets were given training in drill, weapon handling, firing and field craft.

“The main aim of the training was to give experience of camp life, outdoor activities, community living, develop camaraderie, team work, leadership qualities, self confidence, self reliance and dignity of labor among cadets,” said a press release.

Various lectures and demonstrations were also held for the benefit of the students of the host college. Cadets also participated in various community development programmes.

Col M.P. Celestine was the group commander and Lt Col. V.K.K. Panicker was the camp commandant.