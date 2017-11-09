Ten day village food festival from Friday

Covai Post Network

In its endeavour to bring back the forgotten recipes of rural Tamil Nadu to the people of Coimbatore, Hotel Kiscol Grands has organised a 10-day Village Food Festival from November 10 (Friday).

Giving details about the festival, noted chef Damu said the old concept ‘Unave Marundhu’ (food as medicine) has totally been forgotten by the people these days. “This is due to the changed food habits. Junk has replaced healthy foods. But slowly people are changing. They have started looking recipes for traditional food,” Damu said.

Damu, who will demonstrate his culinary skills during the festival to the diners, said handmade masalas ground using grinding stones brought the special finishing touch to the food. “Now mixis and grinders have replaced ammi and aattukkal. As a result there is no taste in the food these days,” he added. Appealing to the people to take up the responsibility of making their children eat traditional food, Damu said the time duration (for cooking) various food items should be followed to enjoy the original taste.

T.S.P. Kannappan, Chairman of the Hotel, said the festival will focus on the unique taste and abundant flavor of vegetarian and non-vegetarian village cuisine. “Traditional utensils will be used for cooking during the festival in a real village atmosphere and it will also be served the traditional way,” he said.

While buffet dinner will be priced at Rs. 750 per person, lunch (non-veg) will be Rs. 500 and Rs. 350 for vegetarian food per person.