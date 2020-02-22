Tense situation at Build Intec in CODISSIA for denying entry to children

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 22 : There were heayed arguments, between the organisers of an expo and the visitors over the entry of children in the venue, leading to tense moments Saturday.

Two fairs were organised at CODISSIA hall–one related to water and another building and many businenssmen and industrialists, including

from neighbouring Kerala had arrived at the venue.

As some of the businessmen have brought their wives and children, the organisers and the CODISSIA authorities denied entry to them, claiming that public were allowed only. after 3 PM.

A city industrialist alleged that the non-businessmen were allowed by whims and fancies of the organisers and genuine businessman like

him was refused to let in as his 10-year old son was with him.

Going further, he said that this was purely human rights violations, particularly refusing the children.

One of the persons, involved in construction businessman questioned the adamant attitude of the organisers and sought to know where to

keep their children, who are between two years and six years.

This was the case of many others who had to wait for more than one and half hour to enter the hall and the organisers were not not all bothered. The

staff of CODISSIA and security were also misbehaved and ill-treated the visitors, including women, for whom the expos were open, they alleged.

One of the CODISSIA members offered a lame excuse saying that since there were large equipment at the expo, it was risky to allow children considering the safety.

This again was contested by the visitors, saying that as if the parents were not not bothered about the children’s safety.

A few of the visitors have decided to lodge complaints with police and also industry departments.