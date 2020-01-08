Thanksgiving to mother nature for bountiful rains in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 8 : As part of Kovai Vizha, all the waterbody-related volunteer organisations here are joining hands to offer thanks to mother nature for the bountiful South West and North-East monsoon this year.

Coimbatore received more rains this year than the past 10 years and received more than 750 mm of rainfall against the average annual 674 mm rainfall, Siruthuli Managing Trustee Vanitha Mohan told reporters here today.

This has brought in waters in many water bodies–nearly 30– across Coimbatore and also made river Noyyal flow for many months after gap of many years, she said. In the soulful thanks giving program organised on January 11, water will be brought by the volunteers from the respective water bodies where they had worked and an interfaith prayer will be performed, Vanitha Mohan said.

The program “Maamalaki Potruthum” will have a street play by the students of Kumaraguru Institutions and JayanthaSri Balakrishnan will deliver a special address on the topic. Local Administration minister, S P Velumani will be the chief guest and will recognize the efforts of all the volunteer organisations towards conservation

of water bodies, she said.