The death by suicide of young woman married for just a month has caused grief among her kith and kin.

Dinesh Kumar who was working in the packaging section of a textile firm in Karur District married Revati (25) of the same area.

The two who were in love, married last year against the wishes of their parents. Anticipating that they will be troubled by their relatives in their hometown, Dinesh shifted his wife to Coimbatore and the couple were staying at his aunt’s house.

Even after a month since they shifted to Coimbatore Dinesh did not find himself a job. However he kept mentioning to his wife that they could go back to their native and everything would be alright. But Revati was against the idea of going back.

This caused differences between the two and finally the couple decided to leave Coimbatore for good. Last morning Dinesh told his wife that he would go out for sometime and get back. After Dinesh got back, he found that the bedroom in his house was locked from inside Even as he kept banging the door there was no response.

He broke the door and went in only to find his wife hanging from the ceiling fan. Police was informed and the cops from the Variety Hall police station rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to postmortem to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

Acase has been lodged and investigations are on.