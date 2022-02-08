The must-buy ‘Portrait Expert’ smartphone, OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G goes on sale from 8th February with many exciting offers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announces that its much-awaited Portrait Expert, the Reno7 Pro 5G, will go on sale from 8th February 2022. The smartphone—with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM—is priced at INR 39,999 and is bundled with some exciting launch offers at mainline retailers and on Flipkart.

The Reno7 Pro 5G offers a sterling portrait photo/video experience due to the 50MP Sony IMX766 flagship camera sensor at the rear along with the IMX709—the world’s most light-sensitive front image sensor—co-developed by OPPO and Sony. The cameras also comes with industry-first DOL-HDR technology that allows users to click evenly exposed photos and videos in low light. Other innovative camera features include the Bokeh Flare Video, Portrait Mode, and AI Highlight video that allows you to shoot professional-grade photos and videos.

The Reno7 Pro 5G sports proprietary OPPO Glow design with industry-first aircraft-grade new Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology that creates microscopic etchings on the device’s back to make it scratch-resistant and dustproof. It is the slimmest Reno yet at 7.45mm and weighs just 180g due to its durable aluminum frame. The smartphone is available in two colors Startrails Blue & Starlight Black.

Processor-wise, the OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX that is customized to allow crisper visuals and improved colours. The brand has incorporated AI Deblur technology into the chipset. This proprietary deblurring algorithm sharpens faces in portraits affected by hand-held shaking. Additionally, the AI-PQ (picture quality) feature baked into the SoC enhances colour and contrast in HDR videos. It uses artificial intelligence to distinguish the subject matter on the screen—whether people, food, grass, sky, buildings, etc—and then uses different colours, sharpness, and other display effects for optimum output. Further, OPPO’s RAM Expansion technology allows users to borrow an additional 3GB/5GB/7GB from storage capacity to work as RAM in extremely demanding conditions.

ATTRACTIVE OFFERS ON RENO7 PRO 5G

OFFLINE

. The new OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G will be available with attractive schemes and offers. Up to 10% Cashback (maximum INR 4000) from ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Standard Chartered, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda Credit/ Debit Cards and many more.

· Customers can opt for ‘Easy to Own finance scheme’ offers by Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Consumer Finance, etc. They will also be able to avail ONE EMI Cashback from IDFC First Bank on the 16/4 scheme which means they will receive one of their EMI’s as cashback of flat Rs. 2500/-

· Customers can avail an assured buyback offer of up to 70% via OPPO Upgrade if they wish to return their handset within 12 months on upgrade from their old phone to new OPPO Reno7 Series. They can also get up to INR 3000 exchange bonus in exchange for their old device from any brand & an additional INR 1000 loyalty bonus on exchange of an OPPO device

· Loyal OPPO users can get Complete Damage Protection for 180 days. This covers accidental damage, water damage or any other type of damage. The offer can be easily availed using My OPPO’s application

· While purchasing the device, loyal OPPO users will get OPPO Power Bank 30W worth Rs. 1,999/- for Rs.1 at select mainline stores, for limited period

· All users who buy the OPPO Reno7 Series get an exclusive service benefit worth Rs. 2499/- under OPPO Premium Service offer which has an Easy EMI option during repair of the phones. Along with this free pick up & drop service, 24/7 hotline support and free screen guard & back cover

For more information visit your nearby store.

ONLINE OFFERS

· Customers can avail of no-cost EMI up to 6 months & 10% instant discount (up to INR 4000) on Axis Bank, Standard Chartered, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda and 5% instant discount (up to INR 2000) on HDFC Credit Cards/ Debit Cards/ Credit Card EMI

· Customers can get up to INR 4000 additional exchange bonus in exchange of their old device

· As part of the introductory offer, customers can get OPPO M32 neckband at INR 1399

· Loyal OPPO users can also get Complete Damage Protection for 180 days. This covers accidental damage, water damage or any other type of damage. The offer can be easily availed using OPPO’s My OPPO’s application

· OPPO Premium Service- exclusive for OPPO Reno users, offers Easy EMI option during repair of the phones. Along with this Reno, users can avail free pick up & drop service, 24/7 hotline support and free screen guard & back cover