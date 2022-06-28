The Nilgiris remembers Maneckshaw

Radhakrishnan D





Udhagamandalam: Gone but not forgotten , India’s best known soldier Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw was remembered with considerable reverence in this hill station on Monday. The occasion was the Field Marshal’s 14th death anniversary.

Some members of the prestigious Defence Service Staff College (DSSC) family gathered at the Parsi Zorastrian Cemetery In Ooty along with a some members of the local Parsi community to participate in a wreath laying ceremony.

The tri services fraternity was led by Brig V.Santosh BGS,DSSC. Born on 3rd April 1914 in Amritsar the Field Marshal died at the Military Hospital in Wellington near Ooty on

27th June 2008.

A man with an illustrious military career spanning over four decades,the Field Marshal had endeared himself to the people of this hilly district where he had settled after retirement. His association with the place dated back to the time he was Commandant of the DSSC.