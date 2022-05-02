  • Download mobile app
02 May 2022, Edition - 2484, Monday
Coimbatore

The Samhita Academy Summer Camp

Covai Post Network

May 2, 2022

The Samhita Academy, children laughed and played, smiled and had loads of fun with different activities in their peer group. Ten days’ camp was conducted from 20 April 2022 to 30 April 2022, for grades 1 to 9.

Children looked forward to each day to have fun and learnt games through expert coaches in each field of sport – football, basketball, cricket. Traditional games like pallankuzhi, Dhayam, Pandiyaatam, etc., were also introduced and children were excited.

A little bit of learning with mental math and science activities, using different techniques was taught. The students were happy and utilized their time in a productive way.
The other activities included yoga, art and craft, music, culinary, dance, storytelling, drawing and colouring, handwriting, theatrical activity and team building. The students gained confidence knowing the new art of public speaking.

Students thoroughly enjoyed the offline activities after 2 years of lockdown. They eagerly asked, “when will be the next camp?”
As a token of appreciation a certificate and a bag was given to all the participants.

