Covai Post Network

KK Pudur-1, Podanur Railway Station 5, Podanur 21, Ukkadam 13, Flower Market 3, R S Puram 6, Sundarapuram 1, Kuniyamuthur-6, Kaundapalayam 5 and Cheranmanagar 2.

Total discharged one in KK Pudur and four in Podanur Rly Station.

Rural limits: Mettupalayam-40, Annur 11, Anamalai Pollachi 12.

Meanwhile, the district collector, K Rajamani strictly warned the people not to come out without proper face masks.

Stringent action will be taken against those violating the orders, he said.