This year its ‘ Diwali Kondattam’ at Prozone

The most magnificent festival of the year is here! Diwali is the festival of joy that brings cheers to the family & inspires us to spread happiness around us. It’s a time to get together and celebrate with your friends and families. The happy vibes it brings along is simply magical. Prozone mall brings in this magical happiness via ‘Diwali Kondattam’. The festivities full of entertainment and Diwali will start from 15th Oct and will go on till 30th Oct.

You favourite shopping destination is all set to welcome this grand festival of lights with attractive offers and exciting festive deals. Shop for Rs.4999/- and get a chance to win bumper prizes – International Holiday Package by Sterling holidays [ Malaysia], TVS Jupiter scooty and gold coins by Kotak Bank There are many more attractive prizes like Home Appliances electronics, furniture set to be won. Whats more?! Shop for Rs.9999/- and get assured gift / gift voucher.

Adding to the galore, the mall has been decorated with rows of twinkling fairy lights and surreal decor to ring in the festivities in style. The installation in the atrium and at various locations inside the mall compliment the celebration of festival of lights with a modern twist.

To make your Diwali shopping more exciting and rewarding there are some great offers from the brands and fabulous discounts. Prozone has taken inspiration from the mythology of Ponniyin Selvan – Kids Live Performance [Singing / Dance / Dialogue], Famous Liquid Drummer and Percussionist Sinoy Devassy With Dr.DJ Magical Music Night, Ponniyin Selvan – Costume Fashion Show , and planned Free Mehandi / Tatto / Nail for kids of all age groups. There are fun activities scheduled for foodies as well.

Shop and Win – Winners will be announce and gifts provided on 30th Oct’22, 6 pm.

This Diwali, experience these shopping extravaganzas at your very own Prozone mall and celebrate your festival like never before by spreading joy and happiness.