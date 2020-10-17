Three arrested for smuggling ganja to Kerala

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Three persons were arrested for attempting to smuggle ganja in a lorry to Kerala and 1.5 kg of contraband was seized from

their possession in the early hours of Saturday.

On a tip off, police stopped the lorry at Thirumalayampalayam on Palakkad highway and on search found 1.5 kg of ganjs in it, kept for smuggling to Kerala, police said.

Police arrested Muneer, the lorry owner, a resident of Manappuram, Anas and Sharief from Kozhikode in Kerala. They also impounded the lorry, police added.