Three DMK party cadres die of heart attack over health condition of Karunanidhi

Coimbatore : Three DMK functionaries died of heart attack, reportedly upset over the health condition of party partriach, M Karunanidhi in the three neighbouring districts in the last 24 hours.

In the first incident, 55-year old Sabarigirinathan, party deputy secretary of 5th ward Papankulam near Madathukulam in Tirupur district developed chest pain after hearing the condition of Karunanidhi last night, party sources said today.

Though he was admitted to nearby hospital, he died in the early hours of today.

In another incident, 65-year old Hansakumar of Kullanpalayam near Pollachi in Coimabtore district was closetted in front of television in his house after coming to know about the ailing Karunanidhi since last two days.

Hansakumar suddenly raised slogans “long live Kalaignar” twice and swoonedon the chair last night, police said.

He was declared brought dead by the doctors in the hospital, they said.

Unable to bear the ‘instability’ in the health condition of his party leader, a 55-year old party branch respresentative in Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district, Rajendran died of massive heart attack late last night, police said.