Three ganja peddlers held in Coimbatore, 5 kg contraband seized

Coimbatore : Three ganja peddlers were arrested from different places in the city and nearly 5 kg of contraband was seized from them on Saturday.

On a tipoff, police searched in Peelamedu area and arrested Nalliveeran in the early hours and seized 1.1 kg of ganja, police said.

Though his companion Ravi (56) managed to escape, he was nabbed from Saravanampatti area and 3 kg ganja and Rs 3,500 seized. Further investigation led to the arrest of Prajoth (23) from Alappuzha in Kerala near the railway station, for possessing 1.2 kg of ganja, police said.