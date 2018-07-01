  • Download mobile app

Edition - 1084, Monday

Three held for their illegal on-line lottery business

Covai Post Network

July 1, 2018

Coimbatore : Three persons were arrested for their involvement in illegal online lottery business in Sundarapuram area in the city and seized Rs.22 lakh from their possession.

Based on a tip off that the public were defrauded by a gang by involving them in online lottery, Podanur police kept vigil last night and learnt that one Sanjay Gandhi was kingpin of the illegal activity, police said.

After thorough investigation, Sanjay Gandhi and his two accomplices Vinodkumar and Sivachandran were arrested today, police said.

Besides Rs.22 lakh, police seized mobile phones, a laptop and a two wheeler from their possession, they said.

