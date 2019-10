Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Ooty : A three-hour old male baby was found lying in a bush behind the famous Government Botanical Gardens here Sunday.

The tourists moving around the gardens heard the cries of the baby and found it lying in the middle of the bush and immediately alerted police, who rushed to the spot.

The baby was rushed to the government hospital where it is being given treatment, police said.

Search is on for the woman who delivered the baby, they said.