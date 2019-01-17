Three including 3-year old boy killed as car rams on roadside tree

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three members of a family, including a three-year old boy, were killed and another seriously injured, when the car in which they were travelling rammed onto a roadside tree at Dharapuram in Tirupur district today.

Muthusamy, along with his wife, grandson and father, were returning to Dharapuram after attending Pongal festival in Udumalapet.

While Muthusamy, lost control over his vehicle and dashed against the tree, survived with serious injuries, other three died on the spot, police said.

Muthusamy, after first aid at Dharapuram Government hospital was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for further treatment.