Three killed as car rams against median in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three persons were killed and two others injured, hen their car rammed against a median near Avanashi in Tirupur district Monday.

According to police, the inmates of the car, hailing from Erode were returning home after attending a marriage in Sulur, near here.

The mishap occured, when Bharath, driving the car lost control of the vehicle and dashed against the median, killing him and another person, Logu on the spot, while Bharath’s father Mohan died on admission to a private hospital, where two injured are being treated, they said.

Meanwhile, in another mishap, a 55-year old man met with watery grave, when his car fell in a canal near Pollachi in the district.

According to police, Subramanian, a native of Kodumudi in Erode District and doing business in Muvathupuzha in Kerala, was going to Kodumudi to bring back his wife and children Monday morning.

Since road was wet and slippery, he lost control and slipped into the canal at Sundaragoundanur and drowned. Though those present nearby made a futile attempt to save the inmates, police rushed to the spot and retrieved Subramanian dead.