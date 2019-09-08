Three more held for cutting cake with deadly weapons

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three persons were detained Sunday, for their suspected participation in a birthday celebrations, where a gang was seen cutting cake with sword and machete a few days ago in the city.

The detained were an ex-convict Kani aka Kaniyamudhan (36), Surya Maheswaran and Sasi alias Rajarathinam and three deadly weapons were seized from them, police said.

The trio are being interrogated, they said.



Police had arrested three persons–Satheeshkumar, Sundar and Athavan in this regard, following the video of the cake cutting and celebrations gone viral on social media.

Cases against them were registered under section 147,148 of IPC (punishment for rioting and Rioting armed with deadly weapons )and 25 (1) (a) Arms act (possession of deadly weapon).