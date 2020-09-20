Three of a family among four killed in car-two wheeler collision in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three members of a family, were among four persons killed, in a collision involving a speeding car and two-wheelers in nearby Tirupur Sunday.

According to police, one Madankumar was reportedly driving his car at a high speed and rammed into two motor cycles coming from opposite direction at Rangepalaqyam, killing a 47-year old man and a 17-year old youth on the spot.

The mother and sister, who were on the pillion of the youth, were seriously injured and were rushed and admitted to Tirupur Government hospital, they said.

However, they were referred to the Government Hospital here, but died on their way, they said.

Madankumar is detained for interrogation, police said.