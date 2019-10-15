Three sewa trains flagged off

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal Tuesday flagged off three Sewa train services ,through video conferencing at Salem, Coimbatore and Pollachi.

Train No.76802/76801 Karur-Salem-Karur DEMU service (6 days except Sundays) via Namakkal will benefit a number of textile labourers and students who commute daily and the shorter route will serve as direct connectivity for Namakkal and adjoining towns such as Puduchatram, Rasipuram and Mohanurto the rest of South India.

Train No.76802 Karur-Salem DEMU service will start from Karur at 11.10 AM and reach Salem at 1.25 PM, while Train No.76801 Salem-Karur DEMU service will depart from Salem at 1.30 PM and reach Karur at 3.20 PM.

The trains will have stoppages at Vangal, Mohanur, Namakkal, Kalangani, Puduchatram, Rasipuram and Mallur.

Train No. 56608/56609 Palani – Coimbatore- Palani Passenger service (Daily) was introduced to address the demands of rail users for additional train services in the route, as Palani – Pollachi-Palakkad section connects the South/Central Tamil Nadu with Western Tamil Nnadu regions (Udumalaipettai&Pollachi regions), Kerala, Konkan, Maharashtra, Western India.

Train No.56608 Palani-Coimbatore Daily Passenger will depart from Palani at 10.45 AM and reach Coimbatore Jn at 2.15 PM, while Train No.56609 Coimbatore-Palani Passenger will leave Coimbatore Jn at 1.45 PM and reach Palani at 4.40 PM.

These trains will have stoppages at Pushpattur, Madattukulam, Udumalaipettai, Gomangalam, Pollachi, Kinathukadavu, Podanur.

Train No. 56184 Pollachi – Coimbatore Passenger will depart from Pollachi at 7.30 AM and reach Coimbatore at 8.40 AM, with stoppage at Kinathukadavu and Podanur (except sunday).

Train No. 56183 Coimbatore-Pollachi Passenger will depart from Coimbatore at 5.45 AM and reach Pollachi at 7.00 AM.

Sewa trains were announced to ensure better connectivity between smaller towns and important cities.

Predominantly a passenger-centric zone, Southern Railway operates 250 Mail/Express trains, over 330 passenger trains and 700 Chennai suburban services daily.The zone carries 800 million passengers annually and spans over 5,080 route Kms covering 735 stations.