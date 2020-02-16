Tiger escapes from noose after five hour struggle  from farm in Kothagiri

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Ooty : A 2-year old tiger managed to escape from a noose attached to an iron fence of a farm near Kothagiri, amidst the attempts by forest department officials to rescue it safely, today.

The villagers of Uyilatti, about 30 Kms from here, noticed the tiger caught in the noose, kept to catch pigs, which stray in the farm and destroy the crops, and struggling to escape.

On information, veterinarians from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and forest officials rushed to the spot, department sources said.

Though the veterinarians shot two darts on the tiger to tranquilise and rescue it, both missed the target, they said.

Even before the officials were readying to shoot another dart, the tiger, which was struggling for neatly five hours, managed to come out of the

noose and ran towards a nearby estate, the sources said.