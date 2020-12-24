Tiny enterprises demand immediate loans

Covai Post Network

The Executive Committee Meeting of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises was held in Coimbatore. At the meeting, James, the district president, said:

The first curfew was imposed on March 24 to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Businesses have been paralysed for more than six months due to the curfew. Thus, the companies were forced to close. Following this, the central government announced various loan schemes for the industry. The loan scheme is of no benefit to the more than 20,000 small entrepreneurs who are taking orders in Coimbatore. So, the central and state governments should immediately lend money and render help.

For orders placed by small entrepreneurs in the public sector and manufacturing companies, those companies have to pay the amount within a month.

There are more than 20,000 micro entrepreneurs in Coimbatore. They often operate out of rented buildings and suffer from rent hikes and the like. Therefore, an industrial park should be set up for micro-entrepreneurs in the centre of Coimbatore so that they could come there without any hassle from any part like Mettupalayam Road, Shakthi Road, Trichy Road and such.