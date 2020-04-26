Tirupur 2, Salem one positive case

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two fresh positive cases were reported in Tirupur and one in Salem, while other three districts in the region

reported nil positive cases today.

A 29-year old female was reported positive (primary) in Salem, taking the total to 31, a 40 year old man and 22 year old woman (both contact) reported positive in Tirupur increasing the number to 112.

Coimbatore has so far reported 141 cases, Erode 70 and Nilgiris 9 official sources said.

Of the 67 positive cases reported in Corporation limits, 54 were discharged and 13 undergoing treatment, even as total discharge

from ESI hospital here remained 185 and Salem 16 so far, they said.