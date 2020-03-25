Tirupur Industrialist jumps to death from sixth floor of a Coimbatore hotel

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An industrialist in Tirupur and a city resident, has committed suicide by jumping down from the sixth floor of a leading hotel here late Tuesday night, reportedly due to loss in the business.

However, his brother in a complaint said that Suryaprakash was under serious mental stress and was undergoing treatment for the last 20

days and might have committed suicide due to it, police said Wednesday.

The middle-aged Suryaprakash leaves his wife and a child, they said.

The deceased has told the wife that he was going to Bengaluru for business purpose, but she was surprised to note that he committed suicide in a city hotel, police quoting family sources said.

Further investigations are on to ascertain the reason behind the death.