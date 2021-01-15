  • Download mobile app
15 Jan 2021
TMC vice president Gnanadesikan passes away

Covai Post Network

January 15, 2021

Member of Parliament and Senior Vice President of the Tamil Maanila Congress, BS Gnanadesikan passed away today. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai on November 11 due to chest pain. He was later confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus. Following this, he was in a critical condition with lung damage. His health improved as a result of intensive treatment, however, Gnanadesikan had a heart attack this morning.

He passed away at 2.20 pm today, not responding to the treatment and was 71. Gnanadesikan was the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee from 2011 to 2014. He also twice served as a member of the State Legislature. Various political leaders condoled his demise.

