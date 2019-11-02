  • Download mobile app
02 Nov 2019
Coimbatore

TN far ahead in implementation of RWH as compared to other states

Covai Post Network

November 2, 2019

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu is far ahead in implementing the rainwater harvesting systems compared to other States, the minister for Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani said today.

This has led to rising of ground water level across the State both in municipal and corporation areas, Velumani said. 

He was speaking at a workshop on rainwater harvesting and water management organised at a private college here in association with the
City Corporation.

Recalling that former chief minister, Jayalalithaa was instrumental in launching various schemes for rejuvenation of ground water and also conservation, he said that similar projects are continuing during the present AIADMK regime, including Smart City and Amrut projects for the purpose.

The Government has allotted Rs.300 crore for Kudimarath project, a pet project of Jayalalithaa, under which 43,205 water bodies were desilted
under MNREG scheme, for the last three years, Velumani said. 

