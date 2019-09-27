TN in forefront in forest conservation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Stating that Tamil Nadu is in the forefront in forest conservation, the Chief Minister, K Palanisamy Friday said that as against the targeted 33 per cent cover, the State has 20.21 per cent cover now.

Speaking after handing over certificates and medallions to the forest guards, who completed their six month training, Palanisamy said that the government has set a target to plant 71 lakh saplings in 2021.

The forest officials played an important role in preserving and protecting the nature and forests and the State is in the forefront in wildlife protection, he said.

Steps are being taken to bring in new varieties of birds in the Arignar Anna Zoological park in Chennai, Palanisamy said.

Forest Minister, Dindigul Srinivasan, Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani, Deputy Speaker, Pollachi V Jayaraman and senior forest department officials were present at the occasion.

A total of 545 guards, including 168 women completed the training.