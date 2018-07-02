‘TNAU has set example to all agricultural institutions in India’

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, ICAR Director-General, on Monday appreciated the achievements of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) in setting an example to all other agricultural institutions of the country.

In his address to the 48th Foundation Day of TNAU, Mohapatra, who is also Secretary, Department of Agriculture Research Education, emphasised on climate change, water crisis, digital learning clubbed with artificial intelligence, augmented learning and robotics as areas to be concentrated in future agriculture.

He also appreciated the nano-technological research in the University, a TNAU release said here.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. K. Ramasamy in his address recollected the transformation of the University to its current status from a small farm school at Saidapet in Chennai in 1863.

He lauded the cooperation extended by the ICAR in transforming agricultural education and research and emphasized the need for framing curriculum that suits the interest of the State and the Region.

Director, Entrepreneurship Development, Tamil Nadu Dr. V. Irai Anbu in his address, lauded the expertise of the university in fulfilling the scientific expectations of the administrators and advised the students to act as vectors in transforming agricultural technology to make agriculture the best profession on earth.

ICAR Deputy Director-General Dr. S. Alagusundaram advised the scientific community to utilize National Agricultural Research Project (NARP) data from more than 225 institutions across the country to sort out a plan to tackle global warming impact on agriculture.

The Staff who have put up 25 years and drivers who have put up more than 20 and 10 years of unblemished service were honoured during the occasion.

B.F.Tech degrees, under Open and Distance Learning, were awarded to 229 farmers and entrepreneurs.