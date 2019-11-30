TNAU inaugurates Bamboo Park to boost farmer income

Neya Tabitha

In a bid to bring out the benefits of bamboo, also known as green gold, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University is planting 480 saplings of Beema bamboo ( bambusa balcooa ) at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University premises.

Out of 1575 identified species, Beema bamboo is one of the fastest growing plants in India. This evergreen glass can grow up to 30 meters with life span upto 7 years. The popularity of bamboo plantation is growing due to the significance it holds on improving the environment, changing climatic conditions, increasing income for farmers, commercial profit and economic growth. Bamboos absorb carbon dioxide from the environment and releases 35 percent more oxygen than other hard wood trees.

Its versatility can be proved in its usage on building materials, furniture, flooring, paper, and charcoal. The bamboo fibres are much stronger than wood fibres. Also, carbonised bamboo has the capacity to conduct electricity. Not only that, it is a better replacement to fossil fuels.

Owing to the various benefits, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore has established the Oxygen Park with Beema Bamboo . This was initiated by Department of Agronomy, Directorate of Crop Management, sponsored by Growmore Biotech, Hosur.

The park was inaugurated by Dr. S. Balaji, Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Government of Tamil Nadu by planting the first sampling followed by Dr. Alain Boutet, Executive Director at the Dalhousie University, Canada and Dr. N.Kumar, Vice- Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

The University Officers, Professors, Heads of Departments, staff and students had also taken part in the planting ceremony.

Foreign tutors from various colleges in Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya and Dalhousie University, Canada were at the University for hands-on training organised by the International Centre for Student Welfare, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Dalhousie University, Canad, said Dr.C.Sekar, International Cell co-ordinator.

A bamboo grove will develop its own microclimate. The temperature will be two to three degrees lesser than normal due to its increased oxygen emission. Since it is fast growing, it absorbs more carbon dioxide and releases more oxygen said Dr .S. Balaji

There are future plans to film a documentary on beema bamboo to spread awareness on its benefits said VC Dr. N.K. Kumar. He also said that bio fuels or bio ethanol derived from it emits much less carbon dioxide compared to fossil fuels. He advised public to plant them behind houses, gardens and even balconies.