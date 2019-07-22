TNAU NSS volunteers ready seed balls

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : National Service Scheme volunteers of Tami Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) have prepared more than 10,000 neem seed balls aimed at increasing the green cover.

Seed balls had better survival rate than other techniques and were the most efficient afforestation technique of modern day, a university statement said today.

Urbanisation had reduced the greenery around, it said, adding that these ‘humanity balls’ symbolised every tiny drop of humanity which was trying to rebuild and repair every part of nature with the magic of brown to green.

The seed balls would be planted in a nearby adopted Vellamadai panchayat.

Students of BSc (Hons.) Agriculture, BTech. (Food Technology) and BTech (Energy & Environmental Engg.) were behind preparing the seed balls.