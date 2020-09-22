TNAU price forecast for Red Chillies

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The farm gate price of good quality chillies during harvest, February next would be around Rs. 8,500 to Rs.9,000 per quintal, according to an analysis by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

However, the price would be subject to change based on the release of stock from Guntur market and in view of this the farmers are advised to take appropriate sowing decision.

TNAU analyzed the past 15 year historical prices that prevailed in Virudhunagar Market for sannam chilli variety an the analysis and market survey indicated the prices.

Red chilli is the major spice crop occupying nearly 18 per cent of total area under spices in India and the area under red chilli is 6.83 lakhs hectare with a production of 17.02 lakhs tonnes.

Major chilli growing states are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu contribute nearly 93 per cent of total production under chilli. Andhra Pradesh alone accounts for 39 per cent of total chilli production in India.

In Tamil Nadu, chilli is grown during October – November and Mundu and Sannam are the major types of chillies grown in the State Tamil Nadu.

Ramnathapuram, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Thirunelveli are the major districts cultivating chillies and the crop area is normal during this year.

According to trade sources, the yield of chilli shows a slight declining trend in these areas in recent years and itt is expected that local arrivals will commence by first week of February next year.