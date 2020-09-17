TNAU price forecast for Small onion in TN

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The farm gate prices of good quality small onion during harvest in January would be around Rs.38-40 per kg and subsequent price fluctuation would be subjected to the arrivals from Karnataka and the farmers are advised to take sowing decision accordingly.

The Price Forecasting Scheme of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University analyzed the past 10 year historical prices that prevailed in Dindigul Market for small onion (shallot) and arrived at the forecast of prices.

Tamil Nadu accounts for five per cent of country’s area under onion and in that small onion is contributing to more than 70 per cent of area.

Shallot is mainly grown in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Odissa and Karnataka is the major competitor for Tamil Nadu in cultivation and trade of small onion.

Normally, area and production of small onion in Tamil Nadu for the past three years was around 32,000 ha and 3,01,000 tonnes per annum respectively.

Dindigul, Tiruppur, Perambalur, Trichy and Namakkal are the major small onion producing districts in Tamil Nadu. Though the small onion

requirement for Tamil Nadu is seven lakh tonnes per year, the State produces only three lakh tonnes.

Small onion is mainly cultivated in three seasons, Vaigasi, Purattasi and Thai pattam and stored to make it available in the market throughout the year.

Now, the purattasi season has commenced and also market arrival has started from Perambalur, Thuriyur, Dharapuram and Udumalpet within the state and also minimum arrivals from Mysore and Kollegal area of Karnataka.

The demand is expected to increase in November and December months coupled with festival season which may push the price upwards for shallots, the analysis said.