18 Sep 2020
TNAU signs MoU with Ukraine University

Covai Post Network

September 18, 2020

Coimbatore : A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed virtually between Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here and National University of Life and Environmental Sciences (NULES), Ukraine, Friday.

Through this MoU, staff and students from both the universities could be exchanged for education and research activities.

Further, the ideas and technologies could be shared with the aim to increased farm productivity and sustainable energy production, a TNAU release said.

Prof. Stanislav M. Nikolaienko, Rector, NULES and Dr. N. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, TNAU shared their remarks and future aspects regarding the MoU.

Presently, joint Indo-Ukraine research project is being carried out at the Department of Renewable Energy Engineering, TNAU, with the objective of producing maximum energy from various biomass materials.

