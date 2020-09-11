  • Download mobile app
11 Sep 2020, Edition - 1886, Friday
TNAU starts online certificate verification for UG admission

Covai Post Network

September 11, 2020

Coimbatore : The online application verification process for the Undergraduate admissions (2020-2021) to the 10 degree programs offered in 14 constituent colleges and 28 affiliated colleges of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University began today.

More than 40,000 applications have been received so far.

The verification of certificates and other documents uploaded by the candidates are being carried out by the staff of the University.

Dr. N. Kumar, University Vice-Chancellor inspected the progress of verification along with Dean and Chairman admissions and other university Officers.

