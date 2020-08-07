TNAU UG Online Admission 2020-2021 launched

Covai Post Network

Coimabtore : The Online application process for the Undergraduate admission (2020-2021) to the 10 degree programs offered in 14 Constituent Colleges and 28 Affiliated Colleges of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University was launched today.

The UG degree programs being offered are, B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Forestry, B.Sc. (Hons.) Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, B.Tech. (Agricultural Engineering), B.Sc. (Hons.) Sericulture, B.Tech. (Food Technology), B.Tech. (Biotechnology), B.Tech. (Energy and Environmental Engineering) and B.Sc.(Hons.) Agri Business Management.

The university vice-chancellor, Dr N Kumar launched the process.

Candidates can register their online applications by visiting the official website www.tnauonline.infrom today onwards and submit all the necessary details along with application fee.

Detailed information related to the admission process is provided in the information brochure available in www.tnau.ac.in. The Undergraduate and Diploma brochures have been released in both Tamil and English for the benefit of the candidates.

The candidates may also contact the helpline numbers 0422-6611322,0422-6611328, 0422-6611345, 0422- 6611346 (9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. on working days).

Common Services Centres (CSC) and Government e-seva centres across the country may also be utilized by the candidates from urban as well as rural areas for online submission of application. The last date of receiving application is September 17 and rank list will be released on Sept 29. M. Kalyanasundaram the Dean and Chairman Admissions said.