18 Aug 2020, Edition - 1862, Tuesday
TNAU VC kick starts the Parthenium Free Campus campaign

Covai Post Network

August 18, 2020

Coimbatore : As a part of “Parthenium Awareness Week”, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-chancellor, Dr N Kumar has kick started the Parthenium Free Campus campaign programme.

He himself removed the parthenium in the farm premises and instructed the scientists and farm workers to maintain and adopt periodical management strategies to remove Parthenium, to make campus free of the weed.

He also distributed safety kits for labourers at the programme held yesterday and requested all to involve to make TNAU campus free of parthenium.

The week is being observed from August 16 to 22.

