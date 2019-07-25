  • Download mobile app
25 Jul 2019
Coimbatore

Coimbatore : TNAU”s 5-day EXIM training for graduates from Aug 19

Covai Post Network

July 25, 2019

Coimbatore : The Directorate of Agribusiness Development, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), here is conducting a five-day Agricultural Export and Import (EXIM) training for the benefit of graduates of the State.

The training, even for final year students, will focus on Agricultural Export and Import procedures, marketing, sourcing and all other major areas of Agricultural Export and Import.

The training is scheduled between August 19 and 23 at the Directorate and for registration they can contact 0422-6611310, with email: [email protected], a university release said.

