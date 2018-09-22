TNSP constable consumes poison in his attempt to commit suicide

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A constable attached to 7th Battalion of Tamil Nadu Special Police attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison in the early hours of today in nearby Tirupur.

Suresh hailing from Krishnagiri district and married three months ago, returned home after night duty early today.

The wife, who noticed Suresh struggling to breathe immediately took him to the Government hospital with the help of neighbours, police said.

The doctors attending him diagnosed that Suresh has consumed some liquid poison. He is undegoing treatment as his condition said to be serious, they said.

Police are investigating to ascertain the reason for the extreme step, even as top police officials visited the hospital to enquire about the condition.