22 Sep 2018, Edition - 1166, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- Prasad said that the Congress has forgotten Bofors, 2G, and 3G and now he has the audacity of questioning the PM
- Former Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s lawyer did not oppose custody
- ‘Now this fertilizer plant will be symbolic of our success’, says PM Modi
- PM Narendramodi lays foundation stone of Talcher Fertilizer Plant, addresses public meeting
- 3 SPOs killed in Valley, India calls off talks with Pakistan
- India third worst hit in world by terror, after Iraq and Afghanistan: US data
- CBI chief Alok Verma, special director Rakesh Asthana in ugly public spat
- Franco Mulakkal has been discharged from medical college
- Sources suggest that Bishop Franco Mulakkal is likely to be arrested today
- Terrorists abduct, kill three policemen in Kashmir
TNSP constable consumes poison in his attempt to commit suicide
Covai Post Network
September 22, 2018
Coimbatore : A constable attached to 7th Battalion of Tamil Nadu Special Police attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison in the early hours of today in nearby Tirupur.
Suresh hailing from Krishnagiri district and married three months ago, returned home after night duty early today.
The wife, who noticed Suresh struggling to breathe immediately took him to the Government hospital with the help of neighbours, police said.
The doctors attending him diagnosed that Suresh has consumed some liquid poison. He is undegoing treatment as his condition said to be serious, they said.
Police are investigating to ascertain the reason for the extreme step, even as top police officials visited the hospital to enquire about the condition.