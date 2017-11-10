TNSTC retired employees stage dharna demanding benefits

Covai Post Network

Members of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Retirement Employee’s Welfare Association (TNSTC REWA) staged a protest in front of the division office of the corporation here on Friday demanding fulfillment of their various retirement benefits.

Talking to reporters, former TNSTC Managing Director (Coimbatore Division) and President of the association M. Kathirvel said the corporation was yet to settle dues to the retired employees (to the tune of Rs. 1,138.66 crores) even after the High Court order.

“More than 1,200 former employees have died so far without even receiving the retirement benefits. The Corporation has not yet settled the dues to the deceased employees’ families.

Even the pension amount that has to be credited on first of every month is paid only in the last week. Many families are facing several problems because of this,” Kathirvel added.

“Gratuity, medical insurance, provident fund and dearness allowance arrears have not been paid to the employees. As a result they are not able to take loans from any banks. They approach money lenders to run their family.”

“The association will meet in Tiruchi on November 19 to decide the future course of action, in case the corporation fails to address our grievances,” Kathirvel added.