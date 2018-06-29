  • Download mobile app

TNSTC wins national award fuel efficiency, second time

Covai Post Network

June 29, 2018

Coimbatore: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited (TNSTC) Coimbatore Limited has won the national award for improvement in fuel consumption from the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) for the second time.

The award is for the highest improvement in fuel consumption per litre for the financial year 2016-2017, from 4.84 KMPL (Kilo Metre Per Litre) to 5.03 KMPL, said K Pandy, managing director of TNSTC Coimbatore adding that they had maintained 4.35 KMPL in hilly areas of the Nilgiris and Erode districts.

The award was received by A Anbu Abraham, General Manager – Technical of TNSTC Coimbatore from Ananda Rao, Director of ASRTU at the annual conference of State transport undertakings in New Delhi recently.

Around 3,100 buses were operated everyday in Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tirupur, and Erode districts by the corporation. The daily diesel consumption was 2.3 lakh litres.

The corporation had won the award earlier for the financial year 2013 – 2014.

