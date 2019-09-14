Top MHA man, firm VP among 3 held for bid to bribe TN cadre DIG of CBI

Covai Post Network

A top brass of a firm, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official and a private person were arrested in connection with an attempt to bribe Asra Garg, DIG in the anti-corruption wing of the CBI in New Delhi. Garg is a TN cadre IPS officer.

The bribe was to be offered to “settle” a probe against the firm.

Dheeraj and Dinesh were arrested on Thursday by the CBI while trying to give Rs 16 lakh, part payment of the Rs 2-crore offer.

The CBI later on Friday took into custody Hyderabad-based Soma Enterprises vice-president Ramachandra Rao Patri.

Garg had made a complaint that he was offered a bribe to settle a probe into Soma Enterprises. According to the FIR, Garg was contacted by Dheeraj, known to him, and he “wanted me to meet one person. Both of them met me a few days ago”, Garg said.

During the said meeting, Dheeraj introduced him to Dinesh, claiming to be from Soma Enterprises.

They made a mention about the inquiry against the firm and sought help to settle the matter.

Dheeraj later met Garg again to make an offer of Rs 2 crore. He also claimed that he had discussed the matter with top CBI officials.

Garg immediately informed his higherups and a trap was laid. Garg was asked to call Dheeraj regarding the offer and asked him to meet him. The conversation was recorded. An independent witness posing as Garg’s driver went to meet Dheeraj.

While the money was being paid, the culprits were nabbed and this witness was told to be present during the conversation to ascertain the offer. The entire conversation was recorded.

The CBI carried out searches on the premises of the accused and recovered incriminating documents and Rs 16 lakh.

Incidentally, Dinesh who brokered the deal, is said to be facing charges in a case in 2013.