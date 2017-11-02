Torching of CPI-M flag: Party demands action against BJP

Nearly 100 CPI-M workers on Thursday staged a demonstration here condemning the burning of the party flag and photograph of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Chennai two days ago.
Accusing the BJP and Sangh Parivar’s involvement in the incident, the workers, led by former MP P.R. Natarajan, raised slogans against them and urged the police to take stringent action.
